Woman creating realistic food painting leaves internet spellbound | Watch video

Internet is going crazy after they are baffled by an optical illusion that has stirred the internet. A duo, whose Instagram handle is, 'ruandchai', posted a video and played a little guessing game with social media users. The video shows a spread of appam and stew, dosa sambhar, pav bhaji and uttapam. The user poses in front of her artwork, challenging her fans to figure out which one is real food.

Watch the video here:

Social media users were left stunned after watching the video. A user wrote, “I thought these are real. So good”, while another commented, “That Uttapam is extremely realistic!” A third user wrote, “For a mil-second, I thought all are real. Just love your artwork. Can actually see how much u worked hard for this kinda perfection”. While people were guessing which food is real, there was another inspiring comment on the video that read, “The appam and that specific details. Finally, it appears to be real. You demonstrated that people write poems in memory of their lovers; we painters express our love of food through painting”.

The video has garnered over 6 lakh views (at the time of writing). Earlier, the user shared a video of the making of appam with vegetable stew and coconut milk. In the video, she reveals that she first went out to eat appam and then painted it. The detailing in the video is incredible and the painter doesn’t miss a spot in anything. If you are bored with your mundane life then solving optical illusions is one of the best ways to pass time.

Rucha and Chaitanya have been entertaining social media with their regular out-of-the-box updates on their Instagram page. In the bio, the duo mentioned, 'Artist couple creating art and quirky products', no doubt that the couple is actually creating quirky products. Check out their page 'ruandchai' to get a closer look at the art this couple is creating.

