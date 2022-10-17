Viral Video: Giant python found in UP school bus, gives officials harrowing time

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SANAT_DESIGN Giant python found in UP school bus

A bizarre video has been doing the rounds on the internet of a giant python being rescued from a school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Sunday. The huge python weighed 80 kg and was hiding under the seat of the bus. The Forest Department team was called on the spot and the python was rescued. The rescue operation lasted for hours and gave the officials a harrowing time as they struggled to dig out the serpent under the seat. In the video, an official can be seen pulling the python from the bottom of the school bus and it took the netizens in shock.

In the video, the struggle between the Forest Department and the python is so vivid, the more rescuers were seen pulling the serpent out the more the python resisted. According to the sources, the school bus was parked in the driver's village. Some goats were running next to the bus and the snake was probably attracted by them. However, the locals raised a hue and cry when they spotted the serpent. The snake then slithered into the bus to hide.

Internet is frightened by the shocking video. One of the users wrote, "Imagine if there were students, shocked to see the negligence by the bus driver and conductor. Also how did the snake enter the bus, that means the door or window was kept open in odd hours. It's frightening to witness such a massive creature enter a bus".

According to the Forest Department, the python weighed 80 kgs and its length is 11 and a half feet. The python was successfully rescued and then was safely released into the forest of Dalmau. Fortunately, no one was harmed in this incident. Circle Officer (CO) City Vandana Singh and City Magistrate Pallavi Mishra were quick enough to reach the spot as soon as the incident was reported.

Also Read: After Vaishali Takkar's suicide, her heartfelt post for Sushant Singh Rajput goes viral; netizens react

Also Read: WATCH: Man swims in lake with crocodile, netizens ask 'Is he dead yet?'

Read More Trending News