Trevor Noah's joke about BTS joining military is on point and ARMYs can relate | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL BTS will be serving in the South Korean army

BTS members will be performing their mandatory military service. In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years. Owing to their popularity and cultural influence, the military service for BTS has long been a major debate in South Korea. In their past interviews and media interactions, the group members have maintained that "they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them". Now, Jin will be initiating the process by the month's end. Fans of the group have been reacting to the news of BTS' mandatory military service and the group has been getting immense support online. Talk show host Trevor Noah's joke about BTS' military service is also going viral on social media.

Trevor Noah shares relatable joke on BTS military service

Late-night show host Trevor Noah's light-hearted jest on BTS has left the netizens in splits. Speaking on it, he said, "BTS in military service is great news for South Korea. Their army is basically unstoppable now. There is no army in the world that is going to take a shot at these guys. Are you kidding me? Everyone is a fan. Enemy soldiers will be like 'I just got stabbed by Jin. This is the last and the best day of my life.'"

Read: BTS in Military: Memes surge as ARMY imagine Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V & Jungkook's return

BTS military service: Know details and reunion

According to BIGHIT MUSIC, other members of BTS-- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their hiatus in June this year. The septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

Read: BTS In The Soop to Bon Voyage, watch these on OTT as members enlist in military

Fans support BTS enlisting in military

The fans of BTS trended 'Trust BTS' as they showed support to the Bangtan Boys for enlisting in the army. At first, the fans were disappointed with the band members going away for two years. However, support for BTS from the fans has been unwavering.

Read More Trending News