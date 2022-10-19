BTS in Military: Memes surge as ARMY imagine Jin, RM, Suga, JHope, Jimin, V & Jungkook's return in 2025

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BLUESIDE9999 BTS

BTS in Military: Millions of hearts across the world were broken when it was announced that BTS' Jin would be enlisting for Korea's mandatory military service. His enlistment will be followed by other members of the group RM, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. While fans were expecting that BTS would get an exemption from the mandatory army duties, it came as a shocker to many. To soothe disheartened fans, BTS' agency announced that the septet will return in 2025.

All seven members of the popular South Korean music group BTS are looking forward to carrying out their military service with oldest member Jin initiating the process by the month end, their management agency announced on Monday.

In a statement posted on fan community forum Weverse, the band's management company BigHit Music said the septet hopes to reconvene as a unit around 2025 following their service commitment.

It is also "the perfect time" for the septet to fulfil their duty towards the country after the culmination of the October 15 concert to support South Korea's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan, the company said.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service.

After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the agency shared in its statement.

In South Korea, all able-bodied men are required to serve in the military for about two years.

According to the company, other members -- RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook -- plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They had announced their hiatus in June this year.

