Thief breaks into a happy dance after robbing hardware store in Uttar Pradesh; watch viral video

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/MANOJSINGHKAKA The video of 'dancing thief' in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli has been caught on CCTV.

There are different ways in which people celebrate their victory. Recently, a robber broke into a happy dance after robbing a hardware shop. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli, near the Superintendent of Police's residence. A CCTV footage from the site of robbery is going viral on social media platforms.

Take a look:

The video shows a thief with a covered face entering the store, stealing things from the hardware store and then dancing. Later, he successfully crawls out of the shop through the half-opened shutter. According to media reports, he stole approximately Rs 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands. The matter is currently underway.

Reacting to the Tweet of the robber, Chandauli Police tweeted, "In relation to the incident, the case is registered at the local police station under relevant sections and necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of prevailing electronic and physical evidence."(translated from Hindi)

The robber's carefree attitude has left netizens blown away. Some of them are also questioning the UP Police and law and order in the state.

A similar incident took place in October 2018 in Ahmedabad when a thief from a gang of five was caught dancing in a CCTV footage after committing the offence, while others left the place immediately. They robbed a flat in Sargasan village of Gandhinagar and took ornaments worth ₹ 1.81 lakh, according to the police.