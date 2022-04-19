'Why can't there be chaiwali?': After failing to get job, Economics graduate opens tea stall in Patna

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ANI Priyanka Gupta opened tea stall outside Women's College in Patna.

After a 24-year-old Priyanka Gupta, a native of Purnia district in Bihar was unsuccessful in cracking the government job exams and pursuing her dream of becoming a banker failed, she opened a tea stall near Women's College in Patna. Priyanka who worked hard for two years to get through the banking competitive exams has been selling tea since April 11 this year. She claims to gain good profits from her business venture as a number of customers flock to her stall.

While talking to India Today, Priyanka said that it is here step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat. "For the past two years, I have been trying continuously to clear the bank competitive exams but in vain. So, instead of going back home, I decided to set up my tea stall in Patna on a hand cart. I am not hesitant to set up my own tea stall in the city and I view this business as a step towards Atamnirbhar Bharat," she said adding that her target customers are the students of the college.

She also revealed that Prafull Billore, who runs a tea shop in Ahmedabad is her role model. For the unversed, Billore started a tea shop despite doing an MBA and now he owns a huge business.

Interestingly, she also adopted a bit of his style of marketing and uses punchlines like "Peena hi padega" and "Soch mat.. chalu kar de bas" to entice customers to the tea stall.

Priyanka reflected on her journey and shared how her friends came out in her support. She said, "One of my friends, Raj Bhagat, gave me Rs 30,000 to open a tea stall."

Currently, Priyanka is offering various types of tea including Kulhad tea, Masala tea, Paan tea, Chocolate tea and cookies at her stall at very reasonable costs ranging between Rs 15 to Rs 20.