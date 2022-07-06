Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/PRITHINGAR/KETANJINDAL_ Swiggy offers Rs 5000 to identify man delivering food on horse during Mumbai rain; hilarious memes go viral

A few days back, a video of a Swiggy delivery boy transporting food in Mumbai rains by sitting on a horse went viral. It left the internet amazed and amused at the same time and everyone started asking for a reward for him. As soon as the food-delivery company caught hold of the same, they made a cheeky announcement while looking out for the 'Swiggyman on the horse.' The company stated that despite using all their resources, they could not find the man. Not only this but they promised a reward to anybody who can give some intel about their “accidental brand ambassador”. The post shared by Swiggy read, "Who is this gallant young star?” they asked, following it up with, “Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli?”, even wondering what’s in his bag. But most importantly, they wanted to know: “Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day?” They also followed it up with a very pertinent question, “Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"

Further, it stated that they need to "get to the bottom of this story" which is why they have now put up a prize. The post read, "It’s 5k in Swiggy Money for the first person who can give intel about our accidental brand ambassador."

Not only this but they even introduced a special tribute on its app for the “rider and his steed”. Now if a person places an order, then the customers shall see a horse-riding icon to indicate delivery person on their app.

also read: Instagram down worldwide for over 12 hours leading to funniest memefest on Twitter, see best ones here

Have a look at the post here:

As soon as the announcement was made, it caught the attention of many and soon the internet got filled with hilarious memes and jokes. Many shared information about whatever they knew.

Check it out:

What's your opinion on the same?