Social Media Day 2022: Wishes, History, significance, quirky quotes and posts, HD Images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Social Media Day

Social media has become an important part of our lives. June 30 is celebrated as World Social Media Day every year. The day is aimed to highlight how social media has emerged as the key tool for communication and connecting to people sitting across the world with just a few clicks. From providing information about the latest happenings to keeping us entertained throughout the day, social media has made life easy. It has also broadened the limitations of many small-scale businesses and budding entrepreneurs.

The first Social Media Day was celebrated in 2010 to emphasize the impact of social media. Due to the apps, the world is progressing at a dual rate.

World Social Media Day: History and Significance

World Social Media day was first celebrated by Mashable on 30 June 2010 to put an accentuation on the effect of online media and its job in worldwide communication. The first online media, Sixdegrees, was started in 1997 and was established by Andrew Weinreich. The site allowed clients to list their loved ones and had different intriguing highlights like release sheets, school affiliations and profiles. It was closed down in 2001 after it gained 1,000,000 users.

In the beginning, platforms like Friendster, MySpace, and Facebook were used by people to communicate. But with changing times platforms like Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat are generally utilized as wellsprings of data.

Social Media Day is praised across the globe to feature the significance of social media platforms and what role they play in our regular day-to-day existence.

Social Media Day 2021: Wishes, Posts and Quotes

- Social media has made our lives easier. Let us connect together to thank the social media platforms all-together. Happy Social Media Day!

- Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships. -David Alston, author

- We’re living at a time when attention is the new currency. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. -Pete Cashmore

- Let us thank Social Media who keeps us in touch with friends and family who are far away. Happy Social Media Day!

- The first rule of social media is that everything changes all the time. What won’t change is the community’s desire to network. -Kami Huyse

- What are you waiting for? Get social this Social Media Day! Start a new hashtag and thank your followers. Happy Social Media Day!

- Privacy is dead, and social media hold the smoking gun -Pete Cashmore