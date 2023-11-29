Snake found lurking inside helmet, video goes viral on social media | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : @D_SHRESTHA10/INSTAGRAM The snake hiding the helmet.

Unpleasant encounters with snakes at the most inopportune moments are not uncommon in India. More often than not, social media is filled with amusing videos of snakes hiding in shoes, cupboards, drawers and more. This time, a man discovered a snake hiding in his bike's helmet, and its video has once again grabbed the attention of netizens.

The video was uploaded by Dev Shrestha on Instagram, showing a snake hiding in the helmet placed on the ground. The colour and pattern of the scales of the reptile interestingly matched the interior of the helmet. The snake was seen sitting upright and lunged forward the moment anyone came too close.

The video shared on Instagram was posted on November 1 and has amassed over 4.3 million views and 43,000 likes on the social media platform. Unsurprisingly, netizens reacted to this with amusing comments. One user implied that the snake got a fine (challan) for driving.

Earlier, the video of a snake stealing banknotes and delivering them to a house left the internet stunned. In the video, the long snake can be seen slithering along the side of a house and holding the money in its mouth. The snake then heads inside the house through a door. The video has caused a stir on the internet and speculations are being made over the authenticity of the video.

Prior to that, a cute yet concerning video of a baby cobra found inside a shoe blew up on social media. In the video, the baby cobra appeared comfortable in the shoe but angrily spread its fangs as soon as the cameraman appeared close. At one point, he even lunged in an attacking position at the person.

ALSO READ | 'No tunnel is too difficult to emerge from...': Anand Mahindra hails rescuers of Uttarkashi tunnel

Read More Trending News