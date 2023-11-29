'No tunnel is too difficult to emerge from...': Anand Mahindra hails rescuers of Uttarkashi tunnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (L) and the members of the rescue team of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: In a major success, rescuers pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency operation that hovered between hope and despair over almost 17 days. The trapped workers were rescued safely out of the tunnel on Tuesday evening. The rescue efforts had started on November 12 when a portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route collapsed following a landslide, cutting off the exit for the workers inside.

Anand Mahindra lauds rescue team

After the successful and marathon rescue operation, Mahindra Group Chairman and business tycoon Anand Mahindra hailed the valiant efforts of the rescue team members. He took to 'X' and said rescuers have reminded everyone "that no tunnel is too difficult to emerge from and they have uplifted the spirits of every Indian citizen."

"It’s time for gratitude. Thank you to EVERY single person who worked tirelessly over the past 17 days to save these 41 precious lives. More than any sporting victory could have, you have uplifted the spirits of a country & united us in our hope. You’ve reminded us that no tunnel is too difficult to emerge from, no task is impossible when our actions & prayers are collaborative & collective (sic)," Mahindra's post read.

Here are reactions from netizens

Since being shared at 8:21 pm on Tuesday, the post has garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. Reacting to the post, obe of the users wrote, "Great to See Smile on their faces. 41 workers, 17 Days & Billion Prayers. Wait Is over! God is great. India is Great (sic)." "Absolutely, this incredible effort has shown us the power of collective will and unity. Heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in this heroic task. Their dedication and teamwork have not only saved lives but also renewed our faith in humanity (sic)," another user wrote. "Best news since Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. This is equally special. Hats off to the rescuers! (sic)," posted a third.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the rescued workers over the phone. It should be mentioned here that the mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers. Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, 2 are from Uttarakhand, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

