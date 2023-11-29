Uttarkashi tunnel: Families of rescued workers burst into joy, thank govt for successful operation

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The family members of the rescued workers were overjoyed after the successful operation at the Silyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: As the trapped workers were safely rescued from the Silkyara tunnel on Tuesday evening, their family members and relatives in different parts of the country expressed their happiness and thanked the central as well as state governments. Following the evacuation process, they burst into joy and celebrated the moment like Diwali by bursting crackers.

Many relatives, who had reached the site a couple of days after the incident and had been camping there since then, were finally reunited with their loved ones. Locals also erupted in joy at the tunnel site and were seen exchanging sweets as the trapped workers finally saw light at the end of the tunnel.

Reactions of workers' family members

Urmila, the mother of Vishal, one of the rescued workers from the Silkyara tunnel, shared her happiness, thanking the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. "I am very happy with the governments of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh; I thank them from the bottom of my heart," she said.

A relative of Santosh Kumar, one of the rescue workers from Uttar Pradesh, expressed her happiness following the operation. "I am very happy... He asked us not to worry and said that he would return soon. 6 people from Shravasti were trapped inside the tunnel," she added.

Mother of Sonu, one of the workers from Bihar said also thanked the government and all the rescue team members. "I am very happy... My son has said that he will return after two days," she added. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, family members of Manik Talukdar, one of the rescued workers, celebrated and had a conversation with him through video conferencing. Meanwhile, in West Bengal, family members of Manik Talukdar, one of the rescued workers, celebrated and had a conversation with him through video conferencing.

In Assam, family members of Ram Prasad Narzary, one of the rescued workers celebrated by bursting crackers. "I want to thank the Government of India and Assam government for safely rescuing all the people trapped inside the tunnel... I am relieved after listening that the rescued have been taken to the hospital..." Narzary's father told news agency ANI.

In Odisha's Mayurbhanj, mother of Dhiren Naik, also extended her gratitude to the Government of India for rescuing the workers from the tunnel. In Odisha's Nabarangpur, family members of Bhagban Batra celebrated their joyous moment by bursting crackers and distributing sweets after his successful rescue from the tunnel.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who had reached the site along with Union Minister of State General (Retd) VK Singh met the workers after they were rescued. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the rescued men over the phone. It should be mentioned here that the mammoth rescue operation was launched after a portion under-construction tunnel from Silkyara end caved in on November 12 trapping 41 workers. Of the 41 men, 15 are from Jharkhand, 2 are from Uttarakhand, 5 are from Bihar, 3 are from West Bengal, eight from Uttar Pradesh, five from Odisha, two from Assam, and one from Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from ANI)

