PM Modi interacts with rescued workers after they were evacuated from Uttarkashi tunnel

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to workers who were evacuated from the Uttarkashi tunnel earlier today. All 41 workers were safely rescued in one of India's biggest evacuation operations led by multiple agencies. The workers were trapped inside the tunnel after it collapsed on November 12 following a landslide. Since then, a massive operation was launched to rescue them. The mission saw a breakthrough on Wednesday night as all of them were rescued after 17 days.

Soon after workers were evacuated, PM Modi took to X, earlier Twitter, and wrote, "The success of the rescue operation of our labour brothers in Uttarkashi is making everyone emotional. I want to say to the friends who were trapped in the tunnel that your courage and patience are inspiring everyone. I wish you all well and good health. It is a matter of great satisfaction that after a long wait, these friends of ours will now meet their loved ones."

"The patience and courage that all these families have shown in this challenging time cannot be appreciated enough. I also salute the spirit of all the people associated with this rescue operation. Their bravery and determination have given new life to our labour brothers. Everyone involved in this mission has set an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Minister General (Retired) VK Singh welcomed the 41 workers with garlands, shook hands and embraced them, while the rescue teams and officials clapped.

As the trapped workers emerged from the Uttarkashi tunnel, some with smiling faces and others looking grateful and exhausted at the end of the 17-day ordeal, the nation took a collective sigh of relief.

Anxious relatives who had been camping in the area were emotional as they were united with them after days of uncertainty. Loud cheers and slogans erupted outside the tunnel as people greeted the ambulances that took the workers to community health centres while locals distributed streets.

"Finally, God heard us. My brother could be rescued. I am with him in an ambulance on the way to hospital," Sunil, who was camping outside the tunnel in Uttarkashi, told PTI in a choked voice.

Sunil's brother Anil was among the three youths from Kherabera in Jharkhand who were trapped in the tunnel.

"All are fine and healthy. I have spoken to a few of them," said a rescue worker as media persons who have staked out at the site for over two weeks and others rushed to ask about the well-being of the rescued workers.

