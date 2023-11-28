Worker shows victory sign while being rescued from Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi | See photo

Follow us on Image Source : ANI One of the workers shows victory sign while he was being rescued from the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi.

Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: In a major breakthrough, all the 41 workers who were trapped inside the under-construction Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi were rescued on Tuesday. They were stuck inside the collapsed tunnel for the last 17 and were rescued after a multi-agency mission, under the guidance of PMO, was launched.

Getting a sigh of relief, one of the workers showed a victory sign while he was being rescued by the authorities.

"Evacuation began with youngest of workers. They were all fit and crawled out of the passage on their own," informed Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami.

"No one critical. Labourers rescued from Silkyara tunnel to be kept under medical observation before being sent home," he added.

All 41 workers have been shifted to a hospital where they will be monitored for the next 48-72 hours to make sure they are physically and mentally stable.

The rescued workers were received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, MoS General (retired) VK Singh, among other officials at the Silkyara tunnel site.

Speaking on one of the major rescue operations that was carried out in years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was an amazing example of humanity and teamwork.

ALSO READ | Uttarakhand govt announces Rs 1 lakh for each rescued worker, construction of temple at silkaya tunnel

ALSO READ | Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: All 41 workers evacuated after daunting operation | WATCH VIDEO

Latest India News