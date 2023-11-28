Uttarakhand govt announces Rs 1 lakh for each rescued worker, construction of temple at silkaya tunnel | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami greets rescued workers coming out of the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel.

In the aftermath of the successful rescue operation that freed 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi, Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami announced significant measures to support the recovered workers. Addressing a press conference, CM Dhami declared that the Uttarakhand government would provide ₹1 lakh financial assistance to each of the workers. Additionally, he urged the companies employing these workers to grant them 15 to 30 days of leave without deduction of wages.

Furthermore, CM Dhami revealed plans to construct Baba Baidyanath Temple at the mouth of the tunnel. The Chief Minister emphasised a comprehensive review of all tunnels under construction in the state, aligning with both central government directives and the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Upon their safe emergence from the tunnel, CM Dhami conducted a health checkup for all the workers. Expressing gratitude for the global support during the 17-day rescue operation, he acknowledged the crucial role played by the rat-mining team when the machinery stopped functioning. The workers, now deemed physically well, are under medical supervision, and further decisions will be based on the doctors' assessments.

President Draupadi Murmu also expressed joy over the successful rescue operation, lauding the collective efforts and resilience of all involved. She took to social media platform X to express, "Feeling relieved and happy to learn that all workers trapped in a tunnel in Uttarakhand have been rescued. Their endurance in facing challenges during the rescue mission for 17 days proves human resilience. The nation salutes their courage in undertaking critical infrastructure construction away from their homes, taking significant risks."

The Uttarakhand government's swift response and comprehensive support measures highlight the commitment to ensuring the well-being and recovery of the workers affected by the recent tunnel collapse.

Latest India News