Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: All 41 workers evacuated after daunting operation | WATCH VIDEO

Rescue officials conducted an operation to extract the 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi district.

After 16 days of tireless rescue operations, all 41 workers who were trapped after a portion of the under-construction tunnel in Uttarkashi district caved in a fortnight ago, were rescued on Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Border Roads Organisation (BRO), project executing agency National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jointly executed the rescue efforts. HOW IT HAPPENED

Rescue workers broke through the 60-metre stretch of rubble in the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand on Tuesday noon using rat-hole mining technique.

Moments before the labourers came out of the tunnel, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami took to X and said, "As a result of the immense grace of Baba Baukh Nag Ji, prayers of crores of countrymen and the tireless work of all the rescue teams engaged in the rescue operation, the work of laying pipes in the tunnel to take out the workers has been completed. Soon all the labour brothers will be taken out."

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.), Member, NDMA, said, "We are at 58 metres and the sounds of drilling and digging are being heard on the other side. It is the last mile of the operation where the rat miners have gone in along with the Army, NDRF and other agencies. It is because of their efforts that 10 metres have been achieved in the last 24 hours...

A 30-bed facility is also ready in the District Hospital and 10-bed facility was also ready at the site.

3-4 hours to rescue all 41 workers

Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) said, "It is estimated that it will take 3-5 minutes to evacuate each of the 41 persons. The entire evacuation is expected to take 3-4 hours. Three teams of NDRF will go in ise the tunnel to organise the evacuation. SDRF will provde support. Paramedics will also go inside the tunnel at the time of evacuation."

