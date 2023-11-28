Tuesday, November 28, 2023
     
  Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: PM Modi urges people to pray for 41 trapped workers amid ongoing operations
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: PM Modi urges people to pray for 41 trapped workers amid ongoing operations

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: Five options have been decided to evacuate the trapped workers, and five different agencies have been detailed to carry out these options at the collapsed Silkyara tunnel. As many as 41 workers were trapped after a portion of the tunnel caved in on Nov 12.

Anurag Roushan Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Uttarkashi Updated on: November 28, 2023 7:10 IST
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse, Rescue Operations, vertical drilling
Image Source : PTI Vertical drilling underway during the rescue operation to extract trapped workers inside the under-construction Silkyara Bend-Barkot tunnel.

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse LIVE: The efforts to rescue 41 trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi are underway as the rescue operations reached Day 17 today. Rat-hole mining experts have also been called in to aid the ongoing operations. Simultaneously, vertical drilling from above the tunnel is also underway. Twelve rat-hole mining experts will be involved in manual drilling and excavation horizontally through the last 10- or 12-metre stretch of debris of the collapsed portion of the under-construction tunnel on Uttarakhand's Char Dham route. Two teams of seven and five men who are experts in the technique of rat-hole mining were called in by two private companies involved in the rescue operation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government and all the agencies together are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate the workers trapped in the Uttarakhand tunnel for the last two weeks. 

Live updates :Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse Day 17

  • Nov 28, 2023 7:10 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi urges people to pray for 41 trapped workers

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that nature is constantly throwing challenges towards the rescue operation, underway to bring the trapped men out. Stating the efforts are in full swing by different agencies, the Prime Minister also people to pray for trapped workers to get out safely and as soon as possible.

