Uttarkashi tunnel rescue: List of all 41 workers evacuated after 17-day ordeal

41 workers who were stuck in the Silkyara tunnel were rescued on Tuesday following which the state government released a list of names of the workers. The workers were stuck in the tunnel for 17 days before they were rescued.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to workers who were evacuated from the Uttarkashi tunnel earlier today. The workers were trapped inside the tunnel after it collapsed on November 12 following a landslide. Since then, a massive operation was launched to rescue them. The mission saw a breakthrough today as all of them were rescued after 17 days.

The prime minister said the multi-agency rescue exercise has made everyone emotional. In a post on X soon after the workers were brought out of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi, Modi saluted the spirit of those involved in the operation and said their courage and resolve have given a new lease of life to the 41 labourers. "Everyone involved in the mission has created an amazing example of humanity and teamwork," he said.

After the rescue operation came to an end, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister V K Singh went straight to a temple of local deity Baba Baukhnag to express their gratitude for his blessings. At a press conference held soon after, Dhami said the small temple of Baba Baukhnag, located near the mouth of the Silkyara tunnel, will be rebuilt.

