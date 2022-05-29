Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AASHUUUU2 Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional after his first OTT project 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3' turns one

Sidharth Shukla will always be remembered as a great personality of Indian Television. He left everyone surprised with not just his good looks but also his great acting when he appeared in Balika Vadhu in which he played the role of Shivraj Alok Shekhar. Ever since there was no looking back for him and went on to do soapies like-- Aahat, Love U Zindagi, CID, Dil Se Dil Tak, etc. Not only this but he even participated in several reality shows such as Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. The actor made his Bollywood debut with a small role in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and others. Post his Bigg Boss victory, his fame knew no bounds and fans wishes to see more of him. This is why he decided to make his OTT debut with Ekta Kapoor's 'Broken But Beautiful Season 3' opposite actress Sonia Rathee.

Broken But Beautiful 3 was released a year back and is celebrating its first anniversary but without the lead star. Sidharth, in the series, played the role of Agastya while Sonia was seen as Rumi. The show was based on a toxic relationship between its leads. Agastya happened to be an alcoholic theatre director who was a foul-mouthed bully. Whereas, Rumi, on the other hand, was a rich spoilt brat who had only one purpose to make her childhood crush fall in love with her.

As the show turned one on Sunday, Sidharth's fans took to their social media handles and remembered his fine acting. Not only this but many even recalled how soon he left for the heavenly abode. For those unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack. Here's looking at how Twitter got filled with remembrance tweets and posts and made the hashtag #SidharthShukla one of the top trends.

Not just Sidharth but even his close friend Shehnaaz Gill also started trending. The Punjabi singer-actress was the inauguration of a new and modern OT at Brahmakumaris BSES MG hospital.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Shehnaaz Gill clicked on Sunday

Meanwhile, don't forget to watch the Broken But Beautiful 3 trailer here: