SHOCKING! Snake gets stuck in a woman's ear, what happens next will leave you stunned | Watch Video

Snakes are one of the most dangerous creatures on earth. According to a report by WHO (World Health Organization), around 81,000 to 138,000 people die each year as a consequence of snake bites, and almost three times as many complications and other lifelong disabilities are caused by snake bites. Earlier, many lethal snake attacks have taken the lives of humans, but there are times when some incidents leave people in a complete shock. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet that has left netizens speechless. The viral video shows a snake getting trapped in the ear of a woman.

The horrifying video shows a yellow-coloured snake deeply stuck in a woman’s ear. The clip shows a doctor trying to pull out the snake from her ear using a clip while wearing hand gloves. The snake is seen peeping out from the head side. The footage further shows the doctor’s making several attempts and trying every possible effort to take out the snake from her ear, but it seems all efforts go in vain. The nail-biting video kept viewers glued to their screens but it ended with a question mark whether the girl was freed from the snake or not. The incomplete ending disappointed netizens and left them concerned about the woman.

The video was shared by a Facebook user named Chandan Singh. His caption read, "Snake went inside the ear".

As soon as the video went viral, netizens were taken aback and rushed to the comment section to react to the incident. One user wrote, "Dr se acha sapera nikal deta saap ko(Instead of the doctor, a snake charmer would have extracted the snake)." Another user commented, "From where is this video? Please upload the full version." A third user wrote, "He looks like a bogus doctor. That's why he's pulling off so many tricks. "

While the unsettling video left netizens worried, it is also an alarming incident for the forest department to take proper action for a sustainable living plan considering how fatal snake attacks can be.

