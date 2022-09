Follow us on Image Source : ABCF abcd

Bengaluru is Witnessinng heavy rainfall since last week. The climate office has expected rainfall in the city for the next 5 days and has issued a yellow alert.

Karnataka will seek special grants from the Union government as compensation for the damages caused due to the Bengaluru rains, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said Wednesday.

Due to heavy rainfall, the People of Bengaluru are facing lots of problems like water logs, high traffic jams, etc.

MD officials said Bengaluru received a record amount of 131.6 mm rainfall on Sunday, making it the third highest single day rainfall the city has ever recorded. Previously, 18 cm rainfall was recorded in one day in 1988 and 132.3 mm rainfall was recorded in 2014.

Read More Trending News