Viral Video: Afghan fans beat Pak supporters, vanadilse stadium after Afghanistan lost to Pakistan

Viral Video: It was an ugly sight at the stadium after Pakistan had a sweeping win against Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022. Clashes were reported between the supporters of competing teams that went horrendous in no time. Viral videos on the Internet show Afgan fans beating Pak supporters, hurling abuses at them and vandalising Dubai's Sharjah Stadium.

The Afghan fans allegedly started damaging the Cricket Stadium. Afghan fans reportedly could not control their emotions and expressed their anger by hitting Pakistani fans in the stadium. Soon after the videos of the clashes went viral on social media condemning the reactions of fans.

Shoaib Akhtar, former Pakistan cricketer reacted to the video on Twitter and tagged Afghanistan Premiere league founder Shafiq Stanikzai writing, "This is what Afghan fans are doing. This is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and its supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit. @ShafiqStanikzai your crowd & your players both need to learn a few things if you guys want to grow in the sport."

Shafiq Stanikzai responded by saying, "You can’t control the emotions of the crowd and such incidents happened in the world of cricket multiple, you should go ask Kabir Khan, Inzimam Bhai and @iRashidLatif68 how we treated them. Am giving you an advice next time baat ko nation pe Mat lena."

There were several others who critised it on social media. "Dear Afgan fans..Accept your defeat ...this is just a game of cricket ..win or lose are the part of the game...Cricket is a gentleman's game, you are spoiling it with your stupid antics. #AsiaCup2022 #PakvsAfg," a user tweeted. Another said, "It’s sad to see this afgan fans action. Win or lose afgan Bois fought really well shame on you #afganustancricketfans."

A third one said, "Unfortunately the last 3 to 4 tournament matches between the two nations have reached boiling point, the aggression coming from the Afgan stadium fans and players. What really pushed pak fans over was that in a crictial match india and afganistan played the match like a friendly."

There were many more such reactions. Sample some of these tweets:

