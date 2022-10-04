Sanskrit cricket commentary wins internet, PM Modi hails the innovative commentator | Viral Video

Follow us on Image Source : OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA HANDLES Sanskrit cricket commentary wins internet

Cricket is not only a sport in our country but also an emotion that is connected to every Indian. It is one of the most celebrated sports in the country. The sport is enjoyed by every age group at different places, showcasing their skillset with their own set of rules. Now, a video is doing the rounds on the internet that shows some children playing cricket. What stood out about their game was the iconic commentary. The Sanskrit commentary behind the game caught everyone's eye. The video garnered praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The viral video shows, a group of children playing cricket in their colony, and a man is heard giving commentary in Sanskrit. He even addresses two girls who are watching the game in Sanskrit. One of the girls responds in Sanskrit. The video is reportedly from Karnataka. The unique commentary captured the hearts of the public.

The footage caught on camera was shared by a Twitter account named Lakshmi Narayana B.S. As soon as the video went viral, it received praise from all around the nation. PM Narendra Modi also took to his Twitter account and shared the video, praising the children. He wrote, "This is heartening to see…Congrats to those undertaking this effort. During one of the #MannKiBaat programmes last year I had shared a similar effort in Kashi."

Netizens also flocked to the comment section to react to it. One user wrote, "Mother of all languages." Another user wrote, "Reviving neglected language.. Kudos to the youth who are uphelding the Sanskrit flag high. Not a bad idea to include Sanskrit in sports commentary." A third user wrote, "Feels great to listen to such a simple version of Sanskrit! Very fluent speaker with excellent pronounciation!! Loved it."

While the youngsters received a lot of attention, it also reflected the truth that Sanskrit as a language has been neglected over the years, and there is a need to revive it. The video garnered over 5,37,000 views and around 20,000 likes.

