Adipurush: Saif Ali Khan as Raavan in Prabhas's film sparks Game of Thrones, Ramayana memes

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@IMALFOYRKF Adipurush memes

Adipurush: Om Raut directorial is neck deep in controversy for multiple reasons - the depiction of Ravana and Hanuman and also its inferior visual effects. Fronted by Prabhas, who features in the title role as Lord Ram, the multilingual period saga sees Saif Ali Khan play the role of a 10-headed demon king called Lankesh. People have largely been disappointed due to the film's poor VFX and the unrealistic look of various characters including Saif's Raavan. With a beard, fierce eyes and a buzz cut, Vikram Vedha actor's Lankesh seems barbarism personified and many called out the filmmakers for the apparent Islamisation of Ravana. The portrayal of Hanuman, with a beard, without a moustache and dressed in leather, also attracted criticism.

Raut made this film with the dream of bringing the story of Ramayana to the silver screen but ever since the first teaser of 'Adipurush' dropped on Sunday, there has been a unanimously negative response from various quarters. The makers of Adipurush have spent a fortune on the visual effects. The film has reportedly been made on a budget of over Rs 400 crores, most of which has been spent on the VFX but, it seems like the output is far from what the audience was expecting. ALSO READ: Om Raut reacts to Prabhas-Saif Ali Khan's Adipurush teaser, says 'disheartened but not...



Many compared the VFX to Game of Thrones while some said Ramayana was better in terms of characters' look. Sharing a still from Ramanand Sagar's epic serial "Ramayan", a tweet said "No 500 crore budget, No 3d release, Just simplicity. Nothing can ever come close to this." Another said, "I mean seriously!!! Are they going to change the name of ravan to rizwan ?? Who is styling his beard?? Javid Habib??" Take a look:

Adipurush is Raut's take on the 'Ramayana' by Valmiki. The mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, is a visual extravaganza slated to release on January 12, 2023, in IMAX and 3D. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. ALSO READ: Boycott Adipurush trends: Prabhas-Kriti Sanon's film in trouble over depiction of Hanuman and Ravana

Read More Trending News