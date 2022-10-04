AR Rahman's quirky reply to Amul topical on 30-year partnership with Mani Ratnam goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMUL_INDIA AR Rahman and Amul's doodle game goes viral

The Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman and the award-winning filmmaker Mani Ratnam have marked a 30-year partnership with their latest release Ponniyin Selvan 1. From 'Roja' (1992) to Ponniyin Selvan 1 the duo has given us some of the best and evergreen songs that can never fade away. The well-known dairy brand Amul, known for its quirky topicals on trending subjects, recently shared another topical celebrating the thirty-year partnership between AR Rahman and Mani Ratnam.

The photo was shared on Amul's social media handles with the caption, "#Amul Topical: From Roja to Ponniyin Selvan, a 30-year partnership!" with these words imprinted on it - "Many Mani Years Together" and "For Rahman and Mehman" with the doodle images of the duo. To this, AR Rahman shared the topical on his own social media handles with the epic reply, "Ahwwww.... Sometimes I am vegan" promoting a plant-based diet and indirectly calling out the dairy brand for using animal-based products. Netizens appreciated the music composer's response and made it viral.

One Twitter user wrote, "Rahman trolling Era is here", while another user replied, "Being vegan is being kind. Please be vegan all the time. @Amul_Coop I think you got the message, how about adding plant-based milk now like you added vegan chocolates". Other users lauded Rahman for standing up for animal rights and "destroying Amul".

Earlier, Amul had made the doodle-based characters for Aishwarya, Trisha, Karthi, and Chiyaan Vikram's characters from Mani Ratnam's historical epic and was pointed out for leaving out the titular character played by Jayam Ravi, who essays the youngest Chola prince named Arunmozhi Varman. He is fondly referred to as Ponniyin Selvan, i.e. beloved of the Ponni, which is an ancient Tamil name for the Kaveri river.

Apart from 'Roja' and 'Ponniyin Selvan', the singer-composer has created some timeless classics such as the soundtrack of ‘Bombay’, ‘Iruvar’, ‘Dil Se..’, ‘Alaipayuthey (Saathiya)’, ‘Kannathil Muthamittal’, ‘Aaytha Ezhuthu (Yuva)’, ‘Guru’, ‘Raavanan (Raavan)’, ‘Kadal’, ‘O Kadhal Kanmani (OK Jaanu)’, ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’, etc.

