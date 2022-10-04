Munawar Faruqui quits social media platforms and the reason will shock you; shares one last video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MUNAWAR.FARUQUI Munawar Faruqui has quit social media, know the reason

Munawar Faruqui, the popular stand-up comedian and the winner of the Kangan Ranaut-hosted reality show Lock Upp, has quit all social media platforms. Before signing off, he shared a video on Twitter, addressing the fans. Munawar said that he is quitting social media for an unspecified time. he did not reveal the reason behind this decision but said that it is due to 'personal reasons' he has been going through in his life at this moment. Munawar's video announcing his decision to quit social media has gone viral. Many shared their best wishes with him and asked him to make a comeback as soon as possible.

On October 2, Munawar shared a video on Twitter announcing his decision to quit social media. Addressing his fans and followers directly, Munawar said, "I am quitting social media due to personal reasons and from now on my team will be managing my handle. I had to take the decision and just want all my fans to take care and stay safe.” After Munawar won Lock Upp, he had become quite popular on social media and his interaction with the fans had also increased.

After Munawar came out of the reality show Lock Upp, he made his relationship with Nazila Instagram official. The couple was often spotted hanging out in Mumbai and became a favourite of the paparazzi. Their mushy posts on Instagram were enough to get the netizens talking. However, recently, rumours flew fast that all is not well between the two and they have parted ways. Reportedly, Munawar and Nazila had unfollowed each other on social media.

Post his break-up rumours with Nazila, reports surfaced that Munawar is in a relationship with his Lock Upp co-contestant

While fans have been worried over Munawar's decision to suddenly quit all social media platforms, many have been supporting him by sharing best wishes messages in the comments section.

