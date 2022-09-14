Sachin Shroff's entry as Tarak Mehta in TMKOC disappoints fans, they say 'old is gold'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER TMKOC

Months after Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sachin Shroff has been roped in to play 'Mehta saheb' in the comedy TV show. However, fans are not impressed by the new Tarak Mehta. Soon after the episode was aired, netizens took to Twitter to express their disappointment. They claimed that with Sachin Shroff taking over as 'Mehta Saheb', the makers are only 'ruining' the show. Urged the makers to put an end to the show, many called Sachin's entry in the show as one of the 'worst thing ever'.

A user wrote, "Left with no interest in #TMKOC now.... I m watching old episodes since last year bcoz there is nothing to be watched in the new ones. #ShaileshLodha has also left the show so it will be more boring... #OldIsGold watching from the starting and loving it...." Another said, "What kind of editing is this @TMKOC_NTF? Disgusting! You guys should understand when to put an end to a show. #AsitModi & @sabtv is just ruining an iconic show for their greed. Better start the telecast from Episode 1 again on the same time slot. #TMKOC." (Also Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah gets new Tarak Mehta in Sachin Shroff; know about the actor)

A third comment read, "#TMKOC looses it's charm. Tmkoc bestest ever tv serial to boring show now.downfall is real. Everyone leaving serial." Take a look at some of the memes here:

Producer Asit Modi said that they tried to bring back Shailesh Lodha but things did not work out. Confirming that Sachin Shroff has replaced Shailesh Lodha as the new 'Tarak Mehta', he said, "Yes, we have cast Sachin Shroff in our show. We wanted a face that is known and connects well with the audience and Sachin had worked in a number of shows. Moreover, we wanted a committed actor and he is the perfect choice for us in that terms also."

Read More Trending News