Rashmika Mandanna fans sing 'Jhalak Asharfi' for her on Dhanteras. See Pushpa actress' latest photos

After the blockbuster success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to shoot for its sequel. The Srivalli girl is currently the golden girl of the industry. With a humongous fan base from all across the nation, and gold brands chasing her, Rashmika is being called 'Srivalli' on social media which is the other name of Goddess Lakshmi. On the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the actress' fans are celebrating Rashmika and her golden appeal by singing the song 'Teri Jhalak Asharfi.. Srivalli.'

The actress is penetrating deep into the heartlands of the country with her character Srivalli becoming a rage. This is why her brand appeal amongst Indian gold brands is very high. The character of Srivalli struck a chord with the audience and became an overnight success. Her fans flooded social media by sharing posters of Rashmika, who is seen loaded with gold as Rashmika engages in endorsements and promotions of jewellery.

On the work front, the actress is currently gearing up for the second installment of 'Pushpa:The Rise', where she will be seen reuniting with Allu Arjun and reviving the loved character of 'Srivalli'. The film, which also stars Allu Arjun and Fahad Faasil, is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which was released in December 2021. The film recorded a business of more than Rs 300 crore worldwide. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India."

Originally filmed in Telugu, the film had a pan-India release in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video. The film's sequel is currently in pipeline. Pushpa 2 recently began filming with a muhurat shot last month. No release date has been announced so far but the Sukumar directorial is set to bring back the principal cast. The makers have promised fans that it will be 'bigger and better'. ALSO READ: Pushpa ever takes over Diwali, firecrackers named after Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer | VIDEO

Apart from this, she also has 'Varisu' opposite Vijay Thalapatty and 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline.

