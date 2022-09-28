Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun to start shooting in October, Rashmika Mandanna to join soon | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@ALLUARJUNFOLKS Pushpa 2 Update

Pushpa 2 Update: After the enormous success of 'Pushpa: The Rise' actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to shoot for its sequel. Allu will reprise his role from 'Pushpa - The Rise'. Ahead of this update, the makers had conducted the muhurat puja for 'Pushpa - The Rule'. The sequel promises to have some exciting face-off between Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun), and Fahadh Faasil’s character.

"Allu Arjun will start shooting for 'Pushpa 2' in mid-October and his new look will be out soon. The star has been taking classes and has been preparing hard for the film," a source close to the makers said.

Ever since 'Pushpa - The Rise' hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. He recently took the internet by storm with his new salt-and-pepper look. A source close to the industry shared with IndiaToday that Allu Arjun has been experimenting with his looks for the second instalment. He said, "So far, Allu Arjun has experimented with two looks for his character in Pushpa 2. The first look is about the actor sporting tattoos and the second one is about him flaunting his ear piercings. The actor has been putting out photos to see how people react to his different looks.

Meanwhile, directed by Sukumar, the shoot of the Pushpa 2 began on August 22. Giving the update, the film's official page wrote, "#PushpaTheRule starts off on an auspicious note with the Pooja Ceremony, Filming begins soon #ThaggedheLe #JhukegaNahi, Icon Star @alluarjun, @iamRashmika, @ThisIsDSP, @aryasukku, @SukumarWritings." Allu Arjun was however not spotted in the pictures as he was in New York for the India Day celebration.

About Pushpa: The Rise

Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021, and has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The movie that stars Allu Arjun as Pushpa Raj also features Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role of Srivalli. Logline for the movie reads, "Violence erupts between red sandalwood smugglers and the police charged with bringing down their organisation in the Seshachalam forests of South India." After extending its theatrical run and getting amazing responses at the Box Office, the Hindi version of the movie also marked its OTT debut on Amazon Prime Video.

