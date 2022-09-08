Pushpa 2: Will Allu Arjun, Rashmika's look change in the sequel? Producer reveals interesting details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ALLUARJUNONLINE 'Pushpa 2', producer reveals many details

One of the most awaited sequels, 'Pushpa 2' is all set to hit the floors in this September. There have been so many rumours going around about the film's casting, looks, and release date. In an interview with Pinkvilla, producer Y Ravi Shankar revealed various details about the movie. It was also rumoured that the talented actress Sai Pallavi will also be a part of the sequel, however, the producer denied the news.

When asked if Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will have a new look in Pushpa 2, here’s what he had to say, “See, they are trying different things and it has got locked. Yesterday and the day before yesterday they did it with Allu Arjun and Preetisheel (Singh Dsouza, ace make-up and prosthetic look designer). Preetisheel worked for part one also. Definitely (the look) will be rustic. The look will be the same as in part one, (but) little bit of changes will be there,”.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna gears up for 'Pushpa 2'

Further confirming the shoot commencement, the producer informs, “Probably from the 22nd (September) or so we will start shooting. We will start in Hyderabad". Earlier, In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Allu Arjun had expressed his excitement for Pushpa 2. “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I am believing that we can give much more in part 2. Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best,”.

Allu Arjun created history at the box office with the success of his film, 'Pushpa: The Rise'. The handsome actor has already started prepping himself for 'Pushpa 2'. The actor recently took the internet by storm with his new salt-and-pepper look. A source close to the industry shared with IndiaToday that Allu Arjun has been experimenting with his looks for the second instalment. He said, "So far, Allu Arjun has experimented with two looks for his character in Pushpa 2. The first look is about the actor sporting tattoos and the second one is about him flaunting his ear piercings. The actor has been putting out photos to see how people react to his different looks.

Now, all eyes are set on the actor's second part of Pushpa.

