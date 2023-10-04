VIDEO: Rahul Gandhi brings 'little surprise' for mother Sonia | Meet cutest member of their family

Follow us on Image Source : RAHUL GANDHI (YOUTUBE) Rahul Gandhi brings little surprise (Noorie pet dog) for mother Sonia

Rahul Gandhi pet dog : On the occasion of World Animals’ Day on October 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shared a cute and heart-touching video of adding a new member to his family all the way from Goa- Noorie, a female pet dog.

“A little surprise for Ma,” says Rahul, before urging his mother and veteran leader Sonia Gandhi to open a gift-wrapped box. Rahul Gandhi adopted the three-month-old Jack Russell Terrier puppy from a dog kennel in North Goa’s Mapusa in the month of August.

On his way home from the Delhi airport, Rahul Gandhi travelled in the metro, interacting with passengers. The video shows a woman video-calling her sister to introduce her to Rahul. He then turns up at Sonia’s house, and introduces her to Noorie.

“She’s so cute,” Sonia remarks.

The video shows Noorie playing with Sonia Gandhi and her pet dog ‘Lapo’, and chewing away on a mobile cover, a laundry basket and a few other household items.

Rahul Gandhi adopted Noorie and another puppy from a dog kennel owned by Shivani Pitre and her husband Stanley Braganca, in North Goa’s Mapusa town.

