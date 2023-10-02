Rahul Gandhi offers 'Sewa' at Amritsar's Golden Temple, cleans utensils | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : X/CONGRESS Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Amritsar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a personal visit to Punjab’s Amritsar on Monday (October 2), visited the Golden Temple and offered ‘Sewa’, as part of which he cleaned the utensils used by the devotees.

The Congress leader was seen interacting with other devotees present at the temple while offering ‘Sewa’ (voluntary service).

Rahul Gandhi landed at the airport in Amritsar at around 11.15 am. According to party sources, he is on a “personal visit” to the city.

Covering his head with a blue cloth, he offered prayers at the Golden Temple, paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

After paying obeisance, he visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and also performed 'sewa' (voluntary service) by cleaning water bowls used by devotees. He is likely to attend the ritual of 'palki sewa' on Tuesday morning.

Punjab Congress chief’s appeal

The chief of the state unit of the party Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that Rahul Gandhi is on a personal visit and urged the party workers to not be physically present with him respecting his privacy.

“Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the state comes at a time when his party is reeling under tensions with the Aam Aadmi Party government over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

The Congress and AAP are partners under the I.N.D.I.A bloc of the Opposition, however, some of the Congress leaders were opposed to the alliance with AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

