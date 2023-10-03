Rahul Gandhi arranges shoes as part of 'Sewa' at Golden Temple for second straight day in Punjab | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X/@INCINDIA Rahul Gandhi was seen arranging shoes as part of his 'Sewa' at the Golden Temple in Amritsar

For the second straight day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar and offered 'Sewa' on Tuesday. As part of the community service, the Wayanad MP was seen arranging shoes at the counter at Sri Harmandir Sahib in Punjab. "At Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar Rahul Gandhi Ji did 'Joda Sewa'," the Congress wrote on 'X' sharing his images.

Earlier on Monday, Gandhi offered 'Sewa' after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple, the most revered Sikh place of worship. As a part of the services, the Congress leader could be seen washing dishes and other utensils at the Golden Temple. Punjab Congress president Raja Waring had said that Gandhi was on his personal, spiritual visit.

Gandhi visited Akal Takht

He also visited the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs, and performed 'sewa' by cleaning water bowls used by devotees. Later, he took part in the traditional ritual of 'palki seva', the closing rite in which the Guru Granth Sahib is taken for 'Sukhasan' to the Akal Takth.

Gandhi's visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case. A Punjab court on Saturday (September 30) sent Khaira to 14-day judicial custody in connection with the drugs case.

It should be mentioned here that Gandhi's visit to Punjab is also being seen as an outreach ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls. The Congress party had lost power to Aam Aadmi Party in 2022.

