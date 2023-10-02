Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar to offer prayers at Golden Temple

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rahul Gandhi visits Amritsar

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the holy city Amritsar and will offer prayers at the Golden Temple. The former Congress president landed at the airport here at 11:15 am. He is on a personal visit to the city, party sources informed.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said Gandhi is on a personal visit to the city. “Shri @RahulGandhi ji is coming to Amritsar Sahib to pay obeisance at Sachkhand Shri Harmandir Sahib. This is his personal, spiritual visit, let's respect his privacy. Request all party workers to not be physically present for this visit. You all can show your support in spirit & meet him the next time. Satnaam Shri Waheguru,” Warring posted on X.

His visit to Punjab comes at a time when there is tension between the Punjab Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party over the arrest of party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira in a 2015 drugs case.

Some of the party leaders were also opposed to the alliance with the AAP in Punjab for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

