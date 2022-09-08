Peppa Pig introduces same-sex couple for first time in 18 years, netizens hail cartoon show makers

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/CHANNEL 5 Peppa Pig cartoon showed a same-sex couple in one of its episodes

Peppa Pig, the popular kids' cartoon show, has for the first time in its nearly two-decade-long history introduced a same-sex couple in one of its latest episodes. The show has been very popular among the pre-schoolers and has a massively popular franchise outside of the cartoon as well, consisting of a clothing line and toys. Banking on its popularity, Peppa Pig makers have shown a same-sex couple romance in a recently aired episode. Netizens have been sharing a positive response to it and are excited to see a mainstream cartoon taking up the issue of representation.

Peppa Pig introduces gay characters in latest episode

The new Peppa Pig characters, which is a lesbian couple, first made an appearance in the episode titled Families. The episode showed Peppa's classmate Penny Polar talking about her mothers and what makes both individuals so unique. In the scene, Penny Polar says one of her mommies is a doctor, and the other mommy cooks spaghetti. This episode was aired earlier this week and has quickly become a talking point on social media. More and more gay representation in Hollywood movies has been receiving praise from the international community, while such instances continue to be censored in Middle Eastern countries.

Twitter reacts to Peppa Pig's gay characters

As the new gay couple entered Peppatown, Twitter users shared their reactions to it. One social media user wrote, "What an icon, love that (sic)." Another one said, "o on the same day we get the first lesbian parents in Peppa Pig and the first autistic character in Thomas and Friends - both are just cases of ‘box ticking.’ Of course, the box is labelled ‘giving countless kids representation on TV which is pretty bloody amazing (sic)."

