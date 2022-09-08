Thursday, September 08, 2022
     
  VIRAL VIDEO: This man is living the dream by doing bhangra at Times Square in middle of the road

Viral Video: A man wearing turban was seen having the time of his life at Times Square. A video of him doing bhangra in New York went viral and Desis rushed to the comment section praising the man and feeling proud that he's spreading the culture beyond India.

India TV Trending Desk Written By: India TV Trending Desk New Delhi Published on: September 08, 2022 15:02 IST
Times Square Bhangra
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ITSHARDYSINGH Viral video of man doing bhangra at Times Square

A viral video has taken the Internet by storm. A man was seen doing the bhangra at the busy Times Square in the middle of the road. He wore a turban and broke into some energetic dance steps as the music started. From acing at high jumps to swirls, the man matched the beats perfectly and the video looks amazing. Sharing the video on his social media, the man named Hardy Singh shared that he's living his dream and he has ticked mark this from his bucket list.

"Ticking of the Bucket List.. Yes, I danced in Times Square.. Yes, In the middle of a road.. Yes, We halted traffic.. Yes, We waited an hour for the perfect shot.. Yes, This was an on the spot choreo.. Yes, It had to be Punjabi MC.. Yes, I am so happy.. #hardysingh #purebhangra #pbworldtour #punjabimc #bhangravideo #timessquare #newyorkcity." the caption of the post reads. Take a look at the viral video here:

His comment section was filled with compliments. Desi netizens rushed to the comment section praising the man and feeling proud that he's spreading the culture beyond India. 

"I really love how you spread your culture to the World, no matter who is looking at you, you just dance with love and passion," a user wrote. Another one said, "Bnda shy na hove...baaki dunia boht kuj kehndi aa......att kraa shadi bhaji.." A third one commented, "This is the New York way!!! You totally owned it." Several others dropped dancing and heart emojis on the post.

For the unversed, Times Square is a major commercial intersection and tourist destination in Midtown Manhattan, New York City. It is formed by the junction of Broadway, Seventh Avenue, and 42nd Street. Together with adjacent Duffy Square, Times Square is a magnificent bowtie-shaped space five blocks long between 42nd and 47th Streets.

Brightly lit at all hours by numerous billboards with 24/7 service, Times Square is sometimes referred to as "the Crossroads of the World", "the Center of the Universe", "the heart of the Great White Way", and "the heart of the world".

