Steve Jobs' daughter takes hilarious jab at Iphone 14 with a funny meme, calls it same as Iphone 13

On Wednesday night, Apple unveiled the new iPhone 14 at the annual launch event. As soon as the king of phones was launched, it caused a commotion of memes. Netizens started comparing the new model with the iPhone 13 and called it absolutely similar. The launch took over the internet and it was only the ‘Iphone’ memes trending on all social media platforms. The iPhone 13 and 14 comparison was so much in the news that even Apple co-founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs joined the meme fest. Eve took to Instagram and shared a hilarious meme saying that the new phone is the same as iPhone 13.

Taking to Instagram, Eve shared a meme that was in the context of the similarity between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 series. She shared a photo of a man posing with an identical shirt, which he is wearing. The text inserted in the meme read, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today."

The meme went viral after Eve shared it on her Instagram stories. Netizens went to the original post and rushed to the comments section to spread the word that the founder's daughter asserted the iPhone models were identical.

However, such memes are not unusual near the launch as Apple gives major changes in 3-4 years to have current models up-to-date. However, this time, no major upgrades in specifications also sparked the meme fest.

The current iPhone 13 model and the iPhone 14 are very identical in appearance and feel. The 6.1-inch form factor and flat side design are unchanged, as is the twin camera setup on the rear side. However, the pro edition has several significant differences. The iPhone 14 Pro is substantially different from the iPhone 13 Pro in terms of design and core hardware, including a new A16 Bionic CPU and a striking notch.

While after the big launch, the next thing that raised eyebrows was surely Eve Jobs' reaction to it.

