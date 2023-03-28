Pakistani artists create sand portrait of Shah Rukh Khan on Balochistan beach, astound netizens

Follow us on Image Source : @SAMEERSHOUKAT11 Pakistani artists create sand portrait of Shah Rukh Khan on Balochistan beach

Trending News: Social media has been buzzing lately with stunning works of art being shared by people. The latest addition to this trend is a sand portrait of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan created by Pakistan's Rashidi artists group from Balochistan. Sameer Soukat, a member of the group, shared an aerial photo of the sand portrait on his Instagram account. The portrait, made on Pakistan's Gadani Beach, featured intricate details and even had "SRK" written at the bottom.

"The biggest sketch of @iamsrk was made and gifted by me @sameershoukat11 and my team," wrote Sameer Soukat in the caption of the photo. Since the post was shared four days ago, it has received over 840 likes and several positive comments from people who were impressed by the artwork. Many expressed their admiration with comments like "Splendid artwork," "Superb, bro. You did really good," and "The King of India and Bollywood."

Take a look at the viral post here:

Shah Rukh Khan is a global superstar and is widely known for his charisma, blockbuster movies, and charm. Therefore, it's no surprise that a sand portrait of him created by Pakistani artists went viral on social media. Sameer Shoukat shared the picture on both Instagram and Twitter, and it quickly caught the attention of SRK fans and art lovers alike.

The sand portrait was made on Gadani beach in Balochistan and was captured in a stunning drone shot. Sameer can also be seen lying down on the gigantic portrait in a video shared on Twitter.

