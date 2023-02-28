Pakistani actress turns Hindu bride for her wedding, gets slammed for promoting Indian culture

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@UZMANAWAZM Pakistani actress trolled for being an 'Indian bride'

Trending News: Pakistani actress Ushna Shah recently tied the knot with golfer Hamza Amin, and her wedding photos and video went viral on social media. While many people appreciated her stunning bridal look, some trolls criticized her for dressing up like an "Indian bride."

Ushna wore a red lehenga from Pakistani designer Wardha Saleem for her wedding ceremony, and she accessorized it with a heavy assemblage of jewels, comprising a matha-patti, jhumkis, a choker, and a set of red bangles, just like most Hindu brides in India. She also wore a double-dupatta look.

Take a look at Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin's wedding video here:

“They are fooling people by promoting Indian culture in the name of Pakistani culture. We shouldn't tolerate it as it spoils our own culture, traditional values and religious values as well," a user tweeted along with her wedding photos.

Commenting on her Instagram video, a user dropped a puke emoji and asked, “Why Indian get up”. Several other Pakistani netizens flooded the comments with puke emojis and slammed the actress for becoming an “Indian dulhan”.

In response to the haters, Ushna took to her Instagram stories and wrote, “Mrs Amin, to those who have a problem with my dress: you weren't invited, nor did you pay for my shade of red. My jewellery, my jora (my wedding outfit): purely Pakistani. My heart, however, half-Austrian. Allah humein khush rakhey aameen (May God keep us happy)."

She also added, "Beigaani shaadi mein jo uninvited photographers ghuss gaye, unko salaam (my greetings to the uninvited photographers who attended my wedding)."

Ushna is known for her work in popular Pakistani shows such as Parizaad, Yeh Ishq Hai, Cheekh, and Aakhir Kab Tak.

Despite facing criticism from trolls, she chose to respond gracefully and didn't let their negativity affect her happiness on her special day.

