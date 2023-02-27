Bride and groom’s friends dance to Sunoji Dulhan, netizens call them sache dost. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SAAYUKISHADI Bride and groom’s friends surprise dance performance

Trending News: Desi weddings are always filled with joy and celebration, but the element of a surprise dance performance makes them even more special. A heartwarming video capturing a surprise performance by two friends for the bride and groom has gone crazy viral on social media.

The video shows two friends dressed in black and white outfits dancing to the popular song Sunoji Dulhan from the 1999 film Hum Saath Saath Hain. The duo's captivating performance is accompanied by beautiful smiles on their faces, adding to the joyful atmosphere of the event.

The bride and groom, along with the guests, were watching the dance performance with the biggest smiles on their faces. The clip was shared on Instagram with a caption that reads, "Are they even your best friends if they don't perform like this on your wedding."

Watch the viral video of bride and groom’s friends dancing to Sunoji Dulhan here:

Since its posting a few days ago, the video has garnered over 4.8 million views and a plethora of likes and comments from viewers. Instagram users found the video hilarious and praised the steps and expressions of the couple’s friends.

"Dosto ki baat hi alag hai yaar," a user commented. "Superrr yaar maza aa gaya dekh ke bahut sundar," another user wrote. "haaahahah best," a third user commented.

ALSO READ:

PM Modi reacts to viral video of South Korean embassy staff dancing to Naatu Naatu

Viral video: Woman falls into river while doing yoga, gets swept away by water. Watch

Viral Video: Jeep topples over as rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari. Watch

Read More Trending News