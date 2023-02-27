Viral video: Woman falls into river while doing yoga, gets swept away by water. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WTF_SCENE Woman falls into river while doing yoga

Trending News: Outdoor yoga is a beautiful way to connect with nature and find inner peace. However, it's important to be mindful of the risks involved, as demonstrated in a viral video of a woman attempting a yoga pose on a log over a river. In the video, Chisa Mariee can be seen attempting bridge pose when she loses her balance and falls into the water. According to reports, the video was originally posted in 2017 but has recently started gaining traction on the internet again.

Although Mariee fell about four or five feet into the water, she was unharmed and even made a joke about the incident, saying that if the yoga picture wasn't worth it or if she didn't make it onto America's Funniest Home Videos, it wasn't worth the fall at all. She also shared that she was swept about 30 feet downstream by the current.

Watch the viral video of woman falling into river while doing here:

The video has garnered over 1 million views on Twitter, and many viewers have shared their thoughts on the incident. One user commented that "go with the flow is a bit painful and isn't always smooth," while another warned against showing off in dangerous places. A third user expressed concern about the potential dangers of hitting one's head and becoming unconscious in such situations.

The video is a reminder of the importance of being mindful and safe while attempting such stunts for photos or making videos to go viral as unexpected risks can arise anywhere. Despite the humorous nature of Mariee's fall, the incident could have easily resulted in serious injury, making it crucial to prioritize safety in all outdoor activities.

