Viral Video: Jeep topples over as rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari. Watch

Trending News: A jeep carrying six tourists at Jaldapara National Park in West Bengal overturned after a rhinoceros charged towards it during a jungle safari. The incident was captured in a 24-second video shared on Twitter by IFS officer Akash Deep Badhawan, which has now gone viral.

The video shows tourists taking pictures of a rhino from the jeep when the animal suddenly charged towards them. The driver tried to reverse the vehicle but lost control, causing it to go off-road and overturn. No injuries were reported, but the incident has raised concerns about safety guidelines for wildlife safaris across the country.

Twitter users expressed their concern and some blamed the driver for panicking and losing control of the jeep. The video received close to 260k views after being shared online.

Watch the viral video of jeep overturning as rhino attacks tourists on wildlife safari:

This incident highlights the need for stringent safety measures during wildlife safaris, especially when tourists are in close proximity to wild animals. Tour operators must ensure that drivers are adequately trained to handle such situations and are equipped with safety gear. Moreover, tourists must follow safety protocols and remain calm in the event of an animal attack.

While wildlife safaris provide a thrilling experience, safety must be given utmost priority to avoid accidents and ensure the well-being of both animals and tourists. It is imperative that the concerned authorities take note of such incidents and implement necessary safety guidelines to prevent such mishaps in the future.

