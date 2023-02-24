Baby langur cries while clinging to dead mother, viral video will tug at your heartstrings. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SUSANTANANDA3 Heartbreaking Video of Baby Langur Clinging to Deceased Mother Goes Viral

Prepare yourself to feel the weight of sorrow and pain in your heart as you watch the video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda. It's a heart-wrenching scene that will leave you teary-eyed, and it's not for the faint of heart. The video shows a baby langur weeping while holding on to its dead mother, a sight that is bound to stir emotions in even the strongest of hearts.

As the video plays, the little langur baby can be heard squeaking and crying out in confusion and fear, completely unaware of the tragedy that has befallen it. Its mother lies motionless on the road, surrounded by a crowd of people who can do nothing to bring her back to life.

The caption of the video reveals that the mother langur was killed by a speeding vehicle, leaving the baby helpless and alone. The baby tries to wake up its mother, but it's a futile effort, and it's evident that the reality of the situation is lost on the innocent creature.

Watch the viral video of baby langur crying while clinging to dead mother here:

The words of those who have viewed the video, which has received over 24k views, express the depth of emotions that it evokes. "This is so tragic," one user wrote. "My God, it's heartbreaking really," another user commented. And yet another user shared, "O God! My heart is breaking when I see this accident and the plight of the baby langur. One has to drive carefully keeping other's safety also in mind."

Read More Trending News