Viral video: Sikh bride and groom dance to Calm Down, win hearts online. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@HATINDERSINGHR3 Sikh bride and groom dance to Calm Down

In India, weddings are typically lavish affairs that feature a lot of dancing, music, delicious food, and joyous celebrations. These elements are considered essential for a complete celebration. Recently, an adorable video of a newlywed Sikh couple dancing to the song 'Calm Down' by Selena Gomez and Rema at their wedding has gone viral on Instagram, delighting users.

The video was originally shared on Twitter by Hatinder Singh, who asked viewers to rate the vibes on a scale of 1 to 10. In the video, the couple is seen on the dance floor, surrounded by their loved ones. The bride is dressed in a peach-coloured lehenga, while the groom is wearing a white-coloured sherwani.

The couple begins to dance to the popular song, and the bride's impressive moves, that too in a heavy lehenga, steal the show. The groom tries his best to keep up with her, while the guests cheer them on and dance along to the music. The clip has received a lot of positive feedback from internet users, who rated it a 10/10 for the dance performance.

Watch the viral video of bride and groom dancing to Calm Down here:

The video's comment section was filled with heart and love emojis as people expressed their affection and offered their best wishes to the couple. One commentator awarded the performance a 10, remarking, 'It's not easy to dance in that and still maintain your hair and composure.' Another user emphasized the importance of women enjoying their weddings, declaring, 'She's enjoying her wedding so it's a 10.' A third individual commended the groom for his efforts and stylish postures, giving him full marks. And a fourth commentator enthusiastically celebrated the couple, stating, 'Definitely 10 congratulations, cheers to good life & happiness.'

Read More Trending News