Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Finals: Netizens hail Javelin thrower, call him 'Golden Boy'

Neeraj Chopra wins Diamond League Finals: After a gold in Tokyo Olympics, silver in World Championships, the Indian javelin throw athlete has now gifted himself a Diamond. He made history on Thursday, becoming the first-ever Indian to win the prestigious Diamond League trophy, a top-tier athletics competition, achieving the best throw of 88.44 m, which came in his second attempt, to clinch one of the biggest wins of his career.

Neeraj Chopra did not get off to a good start as his first attempt was declared a 'no throw'. Meanwhile, Olympic silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic took the lead with a throw of 84.15 m. Neeraj made his way back into the competition with a superb throw of 88.44 m in his second attempt, which pushed him to the top of the table. His next attempts were of 88.00m, 86.11m, 87.00m and 83.60m. On the other hand, Vadlejch finished second with his best attempt of 86.94m which was recorded in his fourth throw.

With this, the 24-year-old is now the Olympic champion, World Championships silver medallist and Diamond League champion and netizens are elated. Calling him the golden boy, a user wrote, "Golden boy brings home Diamond. 1st Indian to win a Diamond League Trophy. #NeerajChopra #ZurichDL #DLFinal #DiamondLeagueFinal." Another said, "Neeraj you rockstar, Neeraj Chopra creates history by becoming 1st ever Indian athlete to win Diamond League Finals title." (ALSO READ: 'Forever with you...': Anushka Sharma pens heartfelt note after Virat Kohli hits 71st hundred)

