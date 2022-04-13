Nagpur man maintains 'mini bird sanctuary', netizens hail his kind efforts in animal care

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Bird sanctuary in Nagpur

The relationship between man and animal is a unique one. The bond that forms is not of spoken words but the feeling of love is above and beyond everything. The latest example of human and animal love was seen when a Nagpur-based man's story of his mini bird sanctuary surfaced on social media and the images went viral.

As per ANI, Jayant Tandulkar has provided a safe haven for birds. At his mini bird sanctuary, one can see that many species of birds have taken shelter. Images of Jayant and his bird sanctuary were shared by ANI and he is getting a lot of praise from the netizens.

Jayant said, "Birds of various species flock to our place. They used to be worn out so we started keeping water & food for these birds with an aim to preserve them for our environment, the man said (sic)."

Praising Jayant's efforts, one of the social media users wrote, "Excellent job Jayant Ji (sic)," and another one said, "Good work."