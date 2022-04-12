Love sees no boundaries! Ukraine woman flees war-torn Kyiv to marry Neha Bhasin's brother in India

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUBHAV BHASIN Neha Bhasin's brother's wedding

Singer Neha Bhasin's brother married the love beyond boundaries! Ukrainian women Anna Horodetska, locked up her rented apartment in Kyiv and fled to India, carrying a couple of T-shirts and a coffee machine - a wedding present from her grandmother to marry Anubhav Bhasin. She arrived at the Delhi airport on March 17 and was welcomed by Anubhav, a lawyer she has been dating. Now, taking to his social media, Neha Bhasin's brother has confirmed his marriage to Anna by sharing adorable photos of the two.

The couple were married in an intimate ceremony Delhi. Dropping the pictures, Anubhav wrote, "Our journey has been a crazy one since the day we met, but together we have crossed every hurdle and every problem that came our way. I am excited to start this new life with you baby! Welcome home! #lovetrumpswar @gorodetskaya_ann."

In another post, Anubhav shared the wedding picture with his favourites, which included singer Neha Bhasin, their parents and sister. "My favourites in one frame!" he captioned the post.

Neha Bhasin, who sang at his brother's wedding, added a video on her Instagram account. Her family members and guests could be seen gooving to the songs sung by Neha in the wedding. "The Ultimate #Parwah challenge Done. The only way to live is by your instinct. Live and let live. Thank you to all our friends and family who were beparwah enough to join in. Loving all your reels keep em coming will create a compilation soon," she wrote alongside the video.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian women also shared the wedding photos and wrote, "he most beautiful part is, I wasn’t even looking when I found you. Happy to spend my life with you @anubhav_bhasinn."