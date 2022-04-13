Dating wasn't easy in '60s! 56 years old letters of girls seeking boyfriends wash up England shores

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/TRACEY GNOMEY 56 years old letters of girls seeking boyfriends found in England

Haven't we all sat with our friends and cribbed about how dating is a tedious task? Some of us have also chipped in to jolt interesting bios for our friends on dating apps. But have you ever wondered how things were when dating apps didn't exist and social media and Internet was a distant dream? Well, we kind of have an idea now, thanks to the members of the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers group in North Lincolnshire, England. The group found a bottle with more than 50-year old messages sealed in it.

They found messages written by two teenage girls who must have dropped the message to seek potential boyfriends. The letters date back to the '60s. They are dated August 9, 1966, to be precise and were written by Jennifer Coleman and Janet Blankley.

In the two handwritten notes, the teenage girls had explained their physical features and their address. “Anyone interested in a photo will be supplied with a photo, in exchange of a person (boy).

The details were posted by the Scunthorpe Litter Pickers on their Facebook group. Soon after, the group reached out to the girls and they successfully managed to contact Coleman who is now 71. She was shocked at the discovery.

Coleman told BBC that she lost touch with Blankley anymore as she moved to Australia after finishing school. She also revealed that the girls were just 15 when they threw the messages in Humber Estuary, which is near the place where the letters were recently discovered.

Further, a Facebook user Paul Stebbing shared that he got in touch with Blankley’s family and told them about the discovery and he wishes to hear from Blankley soon.

Some wanted to know how the user was able to track down Blankey after so many years. In response, Stebbing commented on the post writing, “I’m the Vice-Chairman of the Archives and Records Association for the North of England. I’ve been tracking down people for the last 30 years, and I have access to lots of sources and finding aids. I always enjoy a challenge ”