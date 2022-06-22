Mesmerizing video of a flying peacock has gone viral on the internet

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@KRISTAL38922455 Mesmerizing video of a flying peacock goes viral

With the change in weather, nature has bloomed and gotten even more beautiful with everything being washed down. This is the time when many people witness birds coming out and dancing. While many have seen beautiful peacocks enjoying and dancing in the rain, watching the bird in flight is a rare appearance. A video posted on Twitter by the account name Buitengebieden is going viral in which a peacock with beautifully long colourful feathers is seen flying amid the green surroundings. The video has been shot in slow motion giving the best look of the peacock and revealing its purple, blue and green feathers.

Have a look at the video here:

many people don't know this but peacocks cannot fly long distances and walk on the ground because it gets hard for them to fly high due to the weight of their long feathers and also the body weight. They can only cover a short distance.

As soon as the video was dropped on the internet, it went viral. People have been leaving their sweetest reactions to the lovely video and sharing their experiences when they caught sight of a flying peacock. One user wrote, “I encounted a whole bunch of peacocks at a zoo once. They were literally walking all over the place actually, strutting around like they owned it. One actually had its tail feathers extended too. Heard their calls too actually.”

Another user wrote, “My neighbor raised them too and they liked out trees to launch themselves out of more than their own. At first my horses freaked then became used to them sailing over our heads.” “Random one shows up im my yard from time to time. You can hear it daily tho. Loud call. Looking for a mate.” shared a third user.

Well, the video has received almost 24,000 views and more than 167 thousand likes (at the time of writing).

