What! Pets will find their 'furever homes' through dating site “Tender”. Here's how it works

All thanks to the US Police Department, now the pets at the Animal Care Centre of the United States will be able to find their forever homes. The department launched a spoof dating site for cats and dogs called “Tender” that will allow them to get adopted by a loving family. The Brevard County Sheriff’s office of Florida took to their Facebook page to announce the same. They revealed that this site was made for matching up pets with their “Furever homes”. The caption mentions that Sheriff Wayne Ivey with the help of the department police dog K-9 Junny, came up with the idea.

They announced the site saying, “You will only want to swipe right when you see these adoptable cuties.”

In the caption, the police department shared the information about the site. They said that every week a dog or cat at the Brevard County Sheriff's Office Animal Care Centre will be put out in search of a potential family to “swipe right”. “This site is actually designed to find “furever homes” for Junny's homeless friends”

The site will also include the pet's bio like, “loves long walks on the beach,” “plays well with others,” and “I will take all the love you can give me.” This will definitely tell you everything you need to know to adopt your “furever date!!”

Have a look at the post here:

Ever since the US police department dropped the post on social media, thousands of users have already liked and commented on it. Some of them appreciated the initiative of the police department. One user wrote, “Sheriff Wayne Ivey, you are amazing. Thank you for all that you do for the animals. And of course, the people!”. Another user wrote, “Once again Sheriff Ivey you have proved your love for God’s creature that can’t take care of themselves! Thank you for all your hard work!”. “Oldies rock! We adopted our 9-year-old “co*gar” last year and she is a seasoned human trainer!” shared one user.