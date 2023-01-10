Man sitting dangerously on the edge of a scaffold enrages netizens: 'Contractor should be jailed'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man sitting on the edge of a scaffold enrages netizens

In India, we have all passed by the construction sites of enormous structures and marvelled at the construction workers who were perched on such heights like superhumans. Even though they are wearing harnesses, we feel chills witnessing them at such heights. A video of a construction worker perched dangerously on a scaffolding is now making the rounds on the internet. The video has enraged viewers and is causing a stir on the internet.

The now-viral video depicts a construction worker, who appears to be relatively young, sitting perilously close to the edge of a scaffold. The footage, which depicts him working while perched precariously, is unnerving.

The clip was shared by Dr. Showkat Shah on Twitter. The caption read, "He needs appreciation and all praise."

On social media, the video received over 6 lakh views. Netizens expressed their angry reactions because of the man's dangerous working conditions.

One user wrote, "Before appreciation, his company or his employer needs to provide him with the safety belts, etc & should have followed safety standards." Another user wrote, "And his contractor needs to be shown the way to jail!! Ridiculous apathy to safety." A third user commented, "He need safety harness and working at heights training and his employer needs fine immediately with stop work order by state industrial safety body, if he is any developed nation."

While some people highlighted that he should be immediately given safety equipment and a harness, others remarked that his contractor should be behind bars for putting his life in danger. In the comment section, a lot of people also emphasised the importance of education and formal learning. This video reflects the reality of many individuals and how they risk their lives every day to earn their bread and butter.

